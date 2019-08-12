Family asks for help finding Cynthia Parisian

Cynthia Parisian's family hopes the public can help them find the mother and grandmother last reported seen at a Home Depot in Winnipeg six months ago.

Colleen, her younger sister, made a public appeal for help at a police news conference on Monday morning, asking anyone who may have seen her at the Home Depot at 845 Leila Ave. on Feb. 17 to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

She was flanked by five other family members at the news conference, including Parisian's daughter, who recently became a mother herself.

"Cynthia's a wonderful person. We just want her home. Her daughter wants her home. She just had a baby herself," Colleen said.

This surveillance image shows missing woman Cynthia Parisian, 38, at the Home Depot on Leila Avenue in Winnipeg. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

It is out of character for Parisian, 38, to be gone this long without contacting her family, Colleen said.

"She usually tried to contact me or her mother, like with any situation, whether she is in trouble, or needs to talk about anything, and we still haven't heard from her at all."

Const. Rob Carver said while tips have come in, none have led to Parisian.

Anyone with any information should come forward, he said.

Police are looking for Cynthia Parisian, 38, who has been missing since March 7. (Winnipeg Police Service) "A tip that turns out to be a false lead is still useful," Carver said.

"We do get information that investigators end up weeding out as not being what we are looking for, but people that come forward have legitimate concerns that the information they have may be related, maybe they have seen her or something that may be connected."

All of that information is important, he said.

"If it doesn't pan out, so be it, but the last thing we would want to suggest [is] that someone sit on it and think it is nothing."

Parisian is about five feet, three inches, with a heavy build, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a pink tuque when she visited the Home Depot on Feb. 17.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.