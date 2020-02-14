Winnipeg police release surveillance video of woman missing for more than a year

Winnipeg police have released new surveillance video that they are hoping will help them find a woman who has been missing since last February.

Cynthia Parisian, 40, was last seen at the Home Depot at 845 Leila Ave. in Winnipeg, on Feb. 17, 2019.

On Friday, police released security footage that shows Parisian getting into a dark-coloured truck after exiting the store that day.

In the video, the truck can be seen circling the store for a few minutes before Parisian walks up to it and gets inside.

Det. Sgt. Andrea Scott of the missing persons unit said police want to speak with the driver, or anyone who knows who the driver is, to determine why they picked Parisian up, and what interaction they had with her on that day.

"Basically, we want to reach the public and see what information on this vehicle … they could provide to us," Scott said.

Parisian's stepfather, Ron, who asked that the media not use his last name, said her family misses her dearly. She has a grandson whom she has never met because he was born after she went missing, he said.

"We believe that someone has information on her disappearance. We just want some answers and anything at this point would help," he said.

Parisian is described as five feet three inches tall, with a heavy build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a pink hat and carrying a pink bag, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).