Winnipeg man crashes bike while trying to evade police

An 18-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after police say he assaulted an officer who was trying to arrest him in the King Edward neighbourhood last night.

Police say the man was riding a bike erratically near Bruce Avenue and Ferry Road, weaving in and out of traffic.

An officer tried to stop him, but the man fled, and crashed the bike a short time later.

He then got into a struggle with officers, said Const. Rob Carver.

Bystanders stepped in and helped police until more officers arrived.

Carver said the man had a number of outstanding arrest warrants and now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing justice as well as a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.

More from CBC Manitoba: