Motive unclear after aggressive cyclist chased in downtown Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police say they're unsure what motivated a cyclist to weave through traffic at high speeds, kick a cop car and hurl his bike into another vehicle just to evade an officer Thursday — given that there was no warrant out for his arrest.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

An officer was travelling in an unmarked car on Portage Avenue when he witnessed a male cyclist travelling "very aggressively," cutting in and out of traffic, said Const. Rob Carver.

After the cyclist sped through a red light, the officer attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop, and kicked the side of the officer's car, Carver said.

At this point, the officer had turned his sirens on, so the cyclist would have been aware it was a police car, Carver said.

The cyclist then kicked off another vehicle in an attempt to speed off and avoid the officer, hopped onto the sidewalk, and weaved through about 40 pedestrians, Carver said.

A dashcam video shows the cyclist turning onto Fort Street, where he flies into the side of a car, and takes off on foot.

The video shows the officer taking after him shortly after.

You can watch the video below:

WARNING: Video contains coarse language

He was nabbed about a block away, Carver said.

Cyclist known to police

At the time he was detained, police found the cyclist wasn't involved in any crimes and wasn't impaired, so police don't know why he was riding so recklessly, and why he chose to flee, Carver said.

He was known to police, but it's not clear if that was his motive for taking off, he said.

"I can't say for certain, but people who have been arrested before lose track of what their outstanding warrants are," he said.

"If they're committing crimes, they don't know if we're aware of some of them or not. Sometimes they take off thinking 'Oh they're after me for something I did a week ago,' even though that hasn't been reported or they're not a suspect, but they know they're a suspect."

The cyclist was taken to hospital and released — with several traffic tickets in hand.