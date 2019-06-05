Cyclist killed in collision was woman in her 50s, police say
No further information about what caused the crash has been released
A woman in her 50s died in a collision while riding a bike in the area of Higgins Avenue and King Street on Tuesday, Winnipeg police said in a news release Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a cyclist at the intersection at 1:45 p.m. They found the woman deceased at the scene.
Two bikes, one with a crumpled rear wheel, could be seen lying on the ground within the police tape Tuesday afternoon, next to a white sheet covering part of the scene.
A shoe lay next to the sheet, and a semi-trailer truck was parked a few metres away, also within the police tape.
Police will not release any further information at this time, they said in a news release.
