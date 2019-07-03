Cyclist hit by vehicle during morning rush hour on Pembina Highway

A cyclist was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after he was hit by an SUV in Winnipeg.

Emergency crews were called just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of Pembina Highway and Crescent Drive in the city's Fort Garry neighbourhood.

The cyclist, whose age was not immediately known, was sent to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable, police said.

Two northbound lanes of Pembina were blocked to traffic for almost two hours.

The area was cordoned off by orange cones surrounding the bicycle and SUV, which had a smashed windshield.

There is no word on any charges.