Cyclist taken to hospital after hit and run in West End

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a hit and run at Erin Street and Sargent Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Winnipeg police say.

The man was in unstable condition, police said.

What looked like two mangled bikes were left lying on Erin, which was completely blocked by police south of Sargent.

Police continue to investigate. They did not say how long they plan to remain at the scene of the crash.

What looks like two bikes lie on Erin Street south of Sargent Avenue after a hit and run. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

