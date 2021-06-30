Cyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run on Trans-Canada Highway, RCMP say
Police looking for red vehicle, likely a pickup truck, with broken passenger side headlight assembly
A 40-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Monday night when he was sideswiped by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Manitoba, RCMP say.
The incident happened about two kilometres west of Austin, Man., a community about 130 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
The report came in around 10 p.m. that evening, Mounties said in a news release on Wednesday.
Their investigation, which included help from an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist, determined a cyclist from Ontario was going west down the highway when he was hit by the passenger side of a vehicle that was also going west.
The cyclist, who police believe was not wearing a helmet, was thrown off his bike and landed in the north ditch, RCMP said.
He was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.
The vehicle did not stay at the scene, Mounties said.
Police are looking for a red vehicle, likely a pickup truck, with a broken passenger side headlight assembly.
Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.
Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
