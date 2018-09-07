Cyclist who might have witnessed fatal crash urged to contact Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police want to talk to a female cyclist who may have witnessed a crash at the corner of Lagimodiere and Bishop Grandin boulevards that killed a 61-year-old man earlier this week.

The crash happened during rush hour, around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The man, who was riding a bicycle, was hit by a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died.

A bicycle lies on the ground after a crash at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard on Tuesday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

The cause of the crash hasn't yet been released and police haven't said whether anyone has been arrested.

The police service's traffic division investigators want to speak with a female cyclist who they think might also have been at the intersection at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the female cyclist or the crash is asked to call the investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).