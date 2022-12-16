Cyclist dies after being hit by front-end loader cleaning Winnipeg street

A cyclist has died after being hit by a front-end loader that was clearing snow in an industrial area in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood.

Two off-duty police officers came upon the collision shortly after it happened around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday near Mission Street and Plinguet Street.

The man on the bike had significant injuries and the officers started to provide emergency medical care, a news release from the city said.

Around the same time, two on-duty Winnipeg Transit employees stopped and assisted by rerouting traffic.

Other police officers and members of the fire paramedic service arrived soon after, but the cyclist was pronounced dead.

The driver of the front-end loader remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.

