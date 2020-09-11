Cyclist dead after being hit by vehicle on highway south of Winnipeg

A cyclist was killed when she was hit by a vehicle Thursday while cycling on the highway south of Winnipeg.

RCMP say the 57-year-old woman was riding on Highway 59, near Grande Pointe, when the vehicle came up from behind her and hit her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from the RM of Grey, was not injured.

Police say alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors in the collision. An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

More from CBC Manitoba: