1 person injured after car and cyclist collide
A collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle left one person injured early Thursday morning, Winnipeg police say.
Extent of injuries not yet known
Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. on Keewatin Street, near Pacific Avenue.
A taxi with a smashed-up windshield was parked next to a mangled bicycle on Keewatin.
It's not yet clear how seriously the person was hurt.
Police had closed off northbound Keewatin between Pacific and Roy Avenue but have since cleared the road, the city tweeted just before 8 a.m.
