1 person injured after car and cyclist collide

A collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle left one person injured early Thursday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. on Keewatin Street, near Pacific Avenue.

The vehicle involved in the collision sits behind police tape with a smashed-up windshield. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC )

A taxi with a smashed-up windshield was parked next to a mangled bicycle on Keewatin.

It's not yet clear how seriously the person was hurt.

Police had closed off northbound Keewatin between Pacific and Roy Avenue but have since cleared the road, the city tweeted just before 8 a.m.

Police tape cordons off about a block of northbound Keewatin Street at Pacific Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC )

More from CBC Manitoba: