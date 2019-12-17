Province promises $550K for new Manitoba centre focused on cybersecurity

The Manitoba government says it is investing more than half a million dollars in the future of the province's cybersecurity.

Between now and March 2023, the province will spend $550,000 to help create the Cyber Security Technical Centre of Excellence, Economic Development and Training Minister Ralph Eichler said in a media release Tuesday.

"Cyberattacks are on the rise, and experts predict that cybercrime damages will cost the world more than $6 trillion annually by 2021," Eichler said in the release.

Cybersecurity, he said, "will continue to be a high-demand sector, with studies projecting 8,000 new jobs across Canada in the next two years alone."

Costs for the new centre will be shared by the provincial government, the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT), industry "and other potential sources," the province says, adding that it expects the project to earn "significant investment" from the private sector.

MITT will provide a data centre, which will allow industry to learn and develop through various training programs and applied research, on and off campus, the province said.

The centre will provide the opportunity for testing, simulating and finding solutions to cybersecurity challenges, the province added.

"This project exemplifies what MITT strives to do every day in collaboration with industry, government and allied stakeholders," MITT president and CEO Ray Karasevich said in a release.

"We are looking at needs, looking at opportunities and finding rapid solutions to the challenges facing our economy."