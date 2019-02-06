Winnipeg customers fuming after window company closes its doors with no notice

Some Winnipeggers are feeling shut out after a window and door company closed its doors over the Christmas break and hasn't yet reopened.

"It's been torture, and I can only imagine what other people are going through as well. You know they've taken all of our money now for the job, but the job isn't done," said Nikki Thiessen, who bought four windows and a door through Duraco Windows and Doors late last year.

Duraco's website does not indicate a closure, and the phone number is still active. A recorded message asks customers to hold for the next available agent, or choose from a list of options, including to request a free estimate or leave a voicemail.

The message does not indicate any closure or change to business hours.

Nikki Thiessen is worried she will have to pay someone, on top of the $6,000 she already spent, to fix her brand new windows. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Thiessen agreed to pay the company about $6,000 to have the windows and door installed at her Weston neighbourhood home in mid-December.

Crews were paid in full but upon closer inspection, Thiessen's partner discovered problems.

"He was testing all the windows, and as he was doing that one of the windows fell out. Thankfully, it was the basement window so it didn't break. But we had to just re-secure it," said Thiessen.

"The very next day we had frost build up on three of the four windows that we had [installed]," said Thiessen.

Two windows were also installed without screens, one screen does not fit properly, and the doorbell had been removed to install the door and was never replaced.

The couple never received the outer storm door they had ordered.

'My heart dropped'

Mike Nadwidny agreed to purchase 13 windows for his home from Duraco last fall, a bill totalling nearly $17,000. The installation wasn't supposed to be until this month, but he says in December the company called and asked to do the installation just before Christmas.

Nadwidny said he was told by Duraco staff they would send extra crews to finish the job in two days, so he agreed. When crews arrived, they did not have all the windows and only switched out seven of the 13 windows.

Nadwidny said a salesperson asked him to pay an additional $4,000, on top of the $4,600 deposit he already paid, before crews could return to finish the job — but he refused.

Mike Nadwidny said after paying Duraco $8,600, he doesn't have the money to pay another company to finish the job and fix the work that was already done. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Nadwidny said when they didn't show up the next day, he called to find out what was going on and was told crews were unavailable. He was told the president of the company, Matthew Guberman, would come to his home instead.

"The owner arrives with a bottle of Baileys and an apology and a promise that he would have these crews arrive, and they'd finish it off," said Nadwidny.

I drove down there myself just this past Thursday, and on the window there's a thing from their landlord. They have back rent owing. - Mike Nadwidny, Duraco customer

Nadwidny said Guberman worked on some of the window trim that day, and then asked for the $4,000. He wrote Guberman the cheque because, as the owner of the company, he trusted him.

"This is the president of the company. This is not just a manager. Matt Guberman showed up, BMW in the driveway, with a bottle of Baileys thinking that would appease this," he said.

Matthew Guberman's LinkedIn profile lists him as the company's president. (LinkedIn)

Nadwidny said he was then told crews would return Boxing Day, but no one ever showed up.

"We called. We called. We called. No answer from anybody," he said.

"I drove down there myself just this past Thursday, and on the window there's a thing from their landlord. They have back rent owing."

"My heart dropped," he said.

A notice posted inside the company's warehouse at 90 Hutchings St., dated Jan. 24, indicates the company is in default on its lease with Shelter Canadian Properties Ltd. to the tune of nearly $460,000.

There was no notice from Duraco to its customers posted as of Monday afternoon.

Calls not returned

Both Thiessen and Nadwidny said they have been calling and emailing the company with no response.

"I had taken time off work to go down to the store, and the parking lot was empty. There were no cars. This was January 18th," said Thiessen.

A letter, posted inside Duraco's warehouse, indicates the company is in default on lease payments to the property management firm, Shelter Canadian Properties Ltd. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

In an email sent to Thiessen on Jan. 7, a Duraco employee stated the company was on an extended winter break.

"I received the email that you sent [our sales representative] and wanted to assure you that absolutely we can come and take care of the items you outlined below. We are still closed for our 'winter break' but once we are back I will have our service department call you."

Thiessen was later told by a different employee that the company would reopen Feb. 4.

Complaints filed

A search of the Court of Queen's Bench of Manitoba lists several civil suits against the company and its owner, Guberman.

CBC News placed several calls to the company and to Guberman, but they were not returned.

CBC News also contacted the Consumer Protection Office (CPO) of Manitoba. A spokesperson said CPO has received three recent complaints about this company, but would not provide further details.

"The CPO has not been made aware that the business in question has filed for bankruptcy or are in receivership," the spokesperson said in an email.

"We would encourage anyone who has a concern about this company to contact us directly with the details of their complaint."

Nadwidny said he isn't happy with the trim work done on the seven windows he did receive. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

CBC News spoke with former employees of the company but none of them wanted to be interviewed. One former employee said he felt as if the company had essentially "ghosted" their employees because they weren't told if or when they would return to work.

Manitoba Employment Standards confirmed it has three open complaints about Duraco. One from December and two in January, all related to wages and vacation pay.

I can't wait forever. We're selling our house, and I can only imagine what somebody thinks of when they walk inside the house and they see brand new windows but they're all fogged up, or there's ice or water on them. - Nikki Thiessen, Duraco customer

A spokesperson for the province told CBC News employment standards code requires notice to the province if a company is laying off more than 49 employees within a four-week window.

"To date we have not received any notification of layoffs from Duraco Windows," the spokesperson said in an email.

Duraco also offers a lifetime unlimited warranty on its products, which has left some consumers questioning how that will be honoured if the company goes out of business.

"I can't wait forever. We're selling our house, and I can only imagine what somebody thinks of when they walk inside the house and they see brand new windows but they're all fogged up, or there's ice or water on them," Thiessen said.

Three of the four new windows Thiessen had installed in her home in December were frosted over the day after installation. She said screens were also missing, and one of the screens didn't fit properly. (Submitted by Nikki Thiessen)

Thiessen planned to list her home for sale March 1, and still hopes the company will return to fix the windows before then.

"We don't know if they're coming back to do the job and at this point, they've done such a great job on the install already, so what's the re-work going to look like?" Thiessen said sarcastically.

Thiessen said after speaking with CBC News, Guberman reached out to her and told her he was focused on getting the problems addressed within the week.

Nadwidny said no one from Duraco has contacted him since December, and he is in the process of filing a report with the Winnipeg Police Service.

"I just want [Guberman] to answer for it. If not to me, then to the authorities that are appropriate," he said.