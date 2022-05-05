Winnipeg teacher raffles off custom-painted boards to provide skateboarding gear, lessons to kids
Matt Cline, a Winnipeg grade 7/8 school teacher, started Inclined Kids two years ago to help buy skateboard gear and teach skateboarding to at-risk or underprivileged youth.
In September 2020, one of Matt Cline's middle school students walked into the classroom, and the teacher asked the kid how his summer was.
"I asked him if he skated a bunch and he shook his head," recalls Cline, 27. "It turns out his skateboard got stolen and he couldn't afford to buy new gear."
