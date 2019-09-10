Arrest warrant issued for high-risk sex offender

Curtis Leroy George is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant. (Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit)

Police are asking people to keep their eyes open for Curtis Leroy George, a high-risk sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

The Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) issued a news release on Tuesday, requesting the help.

George, 27, is described as 5-foot-7 and 117 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or with information that could assist investigators is asked to call either 204-984-1888 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-Tips (8477).