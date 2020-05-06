Convicted sex offender considered high risk to girls, women released from prison

A sex offender with a lengthy criminal record has been let out of prison after serving time for criminally harassing a woman, and is considered high risk to reoffend, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

In a news release issued, the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said Curtis Leroy George, 28, was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Monday.

Police believe the man could be high risk to reoffend in a sexual or violent manner against all females, adults and youths.

He was previously convicted of criminal harassment on May 3, 2018, and received a total sentence of two years, which included a 70-day credit for pre-trial custody and three years of supervised probation.

George has a history of violent and sexual offences, according to the joint forces unit involving Winnipeg police and RCMP, including five counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and six counts of assault.

George is expected to live in Winnipeg, according to the police release.

He will not be allowed to go to Portage Place, City Place, Bell MTS Centre or the skywalk that connects those buildings, and has been directed to participate in counselling for sex offenders.

He will be subject to the conditions of that supervised probation order until May 2023.

He is also banned from attending any public park or swimming area where people under 16 are present or could reasonably be expected to be, and is prohibited from going to daycares, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres until July 24, 2023.