Curling fans converge on Brandon as Brier play heats up
Canadian men's curling championship last held in Brandon nearly 40 years ago
Curling fans from across the country have converged on Brandon, Man., this week for the Tim Horton's Brier.
Fans have spared no expense in making the love for their province's team known.
There's a Nova Scotia contingent dressed in sailor's hats, a large cutout of a Saskatchewan player's head and some fans have made long cross-country drives to take in the event.
"I've loved it," said Shirley Ranger, who drove about 14 hours to Brandon from White River, Ont., to attend the championship. "It's been very interesting."
Ranger, who cheers for Brad Jacobs' Northern Ontario rink, has claimed a near-ice-level seat in Brandon's Keystone Centre for the week and is enjoying the play -- and the city -- so far.
"No matter where we're sitting in these seats, we could see where Jacobs is curling," she said.
Saskatchewan fans unite
While Ranger's small poster might not the most attention-grabbing in the rink, Chelsea Beaton's large cutout of Saskatchewan third Kevin Marsh is a different story.
"You can't miss it," said Beaton.
She traveled to Brandon with a contingent of other Saskatchewan curling fans, who stand out in their green sweaters against the red arena seats.
"We've been getting so many comments, like on Facebook and text messages, people just loving that we're here supporting them," said Beaton.
She's watching with Janet Muyres, mom of Saskatchewan teammates and brothers Kirk and Dallan Muyres. Her husband Lyle Muyres is the team's coach.
The group plans to spend most of the week in Brandon.
Memories of last Brandon Brier
Brandon last hosted the Brier in 1982.
Evelyn Cooke attended the opening ceremonies Saturday with Lloyd Lang, who curled in the event nearly four decades ago.
"It kind of brings back memories for all the old curlers," she said.
Deborah Early, who drove into Brandon from Austin, Man., about 75 kilometres away, was also at the 1982 championship. She's traveled to other Briers and didn't want to miss this one.
"We don't miss a lot of curling," she said. "It's grown so much more since then. It's just a lot of fun to watch curling."
The event has filled the city's hotel rooms and is expected to pump more than $10 million into the local economy, according to mayor Rick Chrest.
Back at her rinkside seat, it's Ranger's first time at the Brier and she doesn't plan to be anywhere else all week.
"The event has been great," she said. "I went to college here so I like the city."
The Brier continues at Brandon's Keystone Centre though Sunday.
