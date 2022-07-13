Union representing 5,000 City of Winnipeg workers gets 93% strike mandate from members

The union that represents 5,000 City of Winnipeg employees say they're poised to strike if the employer doesn't come back with a fair wage proposal.

Nintey-three per cent of CUPE Local 500 members voted in favour of a strike mandate on Tuesday, said the union's president Gord Delbridge.

The main sticking point is over wages, he said. The city is offering members less than a two per cent increase in each year of the four-year term, and "that's too low," Delbridge said in an interview with CBC News on Tuesday evening.

"Our members are underpaid. We're one of the lowest paid civic bargaining groups of any in the city, one of the big bargaining groups. And and that's a serious concern," he said.

"They've got to step up to the plate if they want to keep our members at work."

Delbridge says members hope to get back to the table and that the city will return with a reasonable offer, but at this point, the two sides are far apart.

The city and the union started negotiations on March 10, 2021, after the previous contract expired the month prior.

CBC News asked the City of Winnipeg for a comment after the vote on Tuesday evening and didn't immediately receive a response.

