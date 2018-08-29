The cupboard is bare: Community pantry for Winnipeg's vulnerable shuts its doors

A cupboard once stocked with food and toiletries for Winnipeg's neediest has gone bare — and there's no push to restock it.

Kelly Hughes and his partner Andrea Vaile decided to dismantle the free outdoor pantry that became a beacon of hope in their Centennial neighbourhood.

Though the doors of their cabinet opened frequently, he said it became a victim of its own success.

Users bullied each other when shelves ran low and the cupboard was vandalized.

He said somebody once stole from the pantry and tried selling products door-to-door.

"We're just a bit worn out," Hughes said. "There's such a need that it doesn't matter how much you fill it up, it's always going to be, most of the time, empty. There's a lot of people that get stuff that are happy, but there's a lot of people that are disappointed, too."

The couple felt compelled to install the Fountain Street Community Cupboard after moving to the neighbourhood about four years ago and realizing how many of their neighbours struggled to put food on the table.

Kelly Hughes, seen in May 2017, built the community pantry out of an old cupboard. He is pleased with how well it worked during its 16 months in operation. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Without any prompting of their own, people arrived at their door and asked for help.

"This had been where the priest lived, so people were already coming here, looking for food," he said.

They decided to give back after seeing the community pantry idea online.

"We felt like we didn't want to be gentrifiers who plopped in and hoped everyone else moved away," he said. "We wanted to contribute."

By May 2017, they installed a cabinet and, with the community, stocked it with the essentials. It became a centre of attention in the neighbourhood.

The cupboard was sometimes emptied in under 20 minutes.

A meeting place

Hughes estimates anywhere from 100-200 people dropped by daily. People often left empty-handed despite the many volunteers who arrived with an armful of supplies to donate.

"The big thing it had going for it was you could come anytime and you didn't have to stand in a big line. You didn't have to tell somebody why you were there. If something was there, you could take what you needed," Hughes said on Tuesday.

When bullying and vandalism became byproducts of their good deed, it became too much to deal with. He couldn't escape the commotion, since it happened outside his door.

"We're happy that we did it, but we're going to focus on some different things now."

Hughes has resolved to keep his Facebook page active and to help collect and distribute diapers and baby formula for those who need it.

He encourages others to donate food to the Main Street Project, a shelter on Martha Street near his home.

Hughes said he doesn't plan to turn his back on his neighbourhood now.

"There are so many people in this area who are desperately poor, who literally don't know where their next meal is coming from."