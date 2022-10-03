Homicide victim found near Health Sciences Centre identified by police

A man recently found unresponsive near downtown Winnipeg, who later died and was determined to be the victim of a homicide, has now been identified by police.

Police were notified Sunday morning about a deceased man with suspicious injuries at Health Sciences Centre.

The man had been found unresponsive near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue, a couple of blocks south of the hospital, and his death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

The man has now been identified as 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy from Winnipeg, a police news release said Monday.

The homicide unit asks that anyone with information call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: