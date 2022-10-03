Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Homicide victim found near Health Sciences Centre identified by police

A man recently found unresponsive near downtown Winnipeg, who later died and was determined to be the victim of a homicide, has now been identified by police.

Creedence Justin Beardy, 27, found with suspicious injuries on Sunday morning, police say

Winnipeg police are seen near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue, where they say 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy was found unresponsive with suspicious injuries. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Police were notified Sunday morning about a deceased man with suspicious injuries at Health Sciences Centre.

The man had been found unresponsive near Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue, a couple of blocks south of the hospital, and his death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

The man has now been identified as 27-year-old Creedence Justin Beardy from Winnipeg, a police news release said Monday.

The homicide unit asks that anyone with information call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

