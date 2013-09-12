Task force asks people to come forward in 2007 homicide

A Manitoba task force is asking people who have information about a woman found dead near St. Ambroise 12 years ago to come forward.

Crystal Shannon Saunders, a member of the Sagkeeng First Nation, was 24 when she was last seen in the late evening hours of April 18, 2007, in Winnipeg's West End.

Her body was found the next day near St. Ambroise, Man., about 80 kilometres northwest of the city.

Project Devote, Manitoba's task force for missing and murdered exploited persons, is asking for the public's help to get more information.

"This week marks 12 years since Crystal was murdered and investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Crystal the evening of her disappearance in Winnipeg, or recalls seeing something concerning or out place near the community of St. Ambroise, to contact Project Devote," Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a written release.

The Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP officers will be conducting enquiries throughout the week, Courchaine said.

"It is their hope that someone from the community may have critical information that could help further the investigation," Courchaine said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Project Devote at 1-888-673-3316 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

More from CBC Manitoba: