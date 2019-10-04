RCMP find close to 1 kilogram worth of crystal meth during traffic stop
A 38-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are facing charges after a drug bust north of Winnipeg.
Just before 2 a.m. Friday, RCMP stopped a vehicle outside of a home in West St. Paul. During a search, officers found and seized almost one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.
The man and woman, both from the Rural Municipality of West St. Paul, were arrested.