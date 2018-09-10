Skip to Main Content
Crystal City, Man. explosion and fire caused millions in damage

A fire in a grain silo in Crystal City, Man. and spread throughout the southern Manitoba community's downtown has been deemed to be accidental.

Officials believe it sparked in grain silo

      In a statement, a provincial spokesperson noted that grain dust is highly combustible. A spark within the elevator ignited the grain dust, causing an explosion, the spokesperson said. 

      Damage is estimated at $ 2.5 million.

