Crystal City, Man. explosion and fire caused millions in damage
A fire in a grain silo in Crystal City, Man. and spread throughout the southern Manitoba community's downtown has been deemed to be accidental.
Officials believe it sparked in grain silo
In a statement, a provincial spokesperson noted that grain dust is highly combustible. A spark within the elevator ignited the grain dust, causing an explosion, the spokesperson said.
Damage is estimated at $ 2.5 million.