Police cruiser hits 2 officers and suspect they were chasing

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a Winnipeg police car ran into two officers and a suspect, causing some serious injuries.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit, officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were attempting to arrest a man who was a passenger inside a taxi cab on May 15.

The man got out but then ran. Two officers gave chase on foot and shortly afterwards all three were hit by a cruiser being driven by another officer, the IIU said in a news release.

The three were transported to hospital where the man from the cab was treated for internal injuries and lacerations and admitted for further observation.

One of the officers sustained a broken bone while the other was treated for minor injuries and released.

Anyone with who witnessed the incident or might have video footage is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing so no further details are being provided at this time.

