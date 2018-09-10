Too fast, too furious? Police suspend drivers for racing during Winnipeg cruise night

The streets of Winnipeg looked more like a scene out of the Fast and the Furious franchise Sunday night, according to Winnipeg police.

Two drivers were issued tickets for street racing during Sunday's cruise night, after they were spotted spinning their tires and driving more than 80 km per hour in the area of Portage Avenue and Furby Street, according to a news release.

The drivers were stopped and upon closer inspection the cars were found to have been modified for increased performance resulting in numerous defects.

The drivers were served with suspensions, and both vehicles were seized.

Police say most people who participate in the cruise night tradition continue do so in a responsible, and legal manner.

But unfortunately, police say they continue to receive complaints regarding racing, and dangerous operation of motor vehicles on Sunday nights.