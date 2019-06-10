Motorcyclist faces criminal charges after cruise night chase

A 22-year-old motorcyclist is facing criminal charges after he led police on a high speed chase — reaching speeds of 180 km/h at times — during last Sunday's cruise night.

Officers were monitoring cruise night when they saw a motorcyclist doing a "lengthy catwalk" — driving with the bike's front wheel raised off the road — on Portage Avenue near Cavalier Drive.

Police say it looked like the motorcycle was with another vehicle that was also driving erratically.

The driver of the vehicle stopped when police turned on their sirens and was given a ticket under the Provincial Offence Act, but police say the motorcyclist sped off.

A police helicopter followed the motorcyclist for the next 40 minutes as the driver sped through red lights and hit speeds of 140 km/h in the city and 180 km/h on the Perimeter Highway.

The motorcyclist eventually stopped and was arrested. Police say the bike did not have a licence plate and the rider was not insured and did not have a motorcycle licence.

A 22-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of conveyance, flight while pursued by a peace officer as well as driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

'He's putting people's lives at risk'

Police released video of the chase Sunday as a warning to other cruise night drivers.

"What shocked me was the speed and the level of disregard for safety," said police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

"At every point in the video that we released — which is a small three-minute highlight — he's putting people's lives at risk, and his own as well."

Carver said police will continue to keep an eye on cruise night drivers over the summer.

"Most of the people that are involved in cruise night are really responsible drivers, responsible car buffs, motorcycle buffs," he said.

"But it also attracts people who are too enthusiastic, like this guy was, and that puts everybody at risk.

"So even if it's a small percentage, it's the kind of thing we need to make sure that we're out there making the roadways safe."

