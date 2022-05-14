Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Bell MTS in hot seat over landline complaints

The CRTC is demanding answers from Bell MTS after the Free Press reported on the plight of customers who had to cope with downed landline service for weeks, and even months, while the company failed to make repairs.

Some customers in Winnipeg have had to cope with downed landline service for weeks

Gary, left, and Alexandra Moulder, seen at their West St. Paul home on May 11, haven't had phone service in weeks. (Jessica Lee/Winnipeg Free Press files)

