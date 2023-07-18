Manitoba judge acquits 2 Indigenous men convicted of 1973 Winnipeg murder

A Manitoba judge has officially acquitted two First Nations men who were convicted of killing a restaurant worker a half century ago.

A Winnipeg courtroom broke out in applause on Tuesday as Justice Glenn Joyal announced acquittals for Brian Anderson and Allan Woodhouse, who were sentenced to life in prison in the death of Ting Fong Chan, a restaurant worker who was fatally stabbed in 1973.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Crown said it was seeking the acquittal of the two First Nations men.

Crown prosecutor Michelle Jules told the court Tuesday that she would not be calling any evidence.

She said Manitoba prosecutors acknowledge that Brian Anderson and Allan Woodhouse's convictions were a miscarriage of justice and said the Crown could not dispute their innocence.

"Our justice system failed," she told the court. "We owe them and their families an apology."

Anderson and Woodhouse appealed to higher courts shortly after their convictions but were denied.

The two men, now both in their late 60s, spoke at Tuesday's hearing about how the convictions upended their lives.

Woodhouse was just 17 when he was arrested. In total, he spent close to 23 years behind bars.

Now in a wheelchair, he told the court that he shut himself off from his family once he was in prison, and felt like he was practically dead.

"I lost my life."

In June, Federal Justice Minister David Lametti ordered a new trial for the two men, citing unspecified new evidence.

Lametti said in a June 22 news release that he was satisfied there was a reasonable basis to conclude a miscarriage of justice likely occurred.

Anderson was released on parole in 1987 and Woodhouse in 1990.

So many people turned up for their appearance in the Winnipeg court on Tuesday that it had to be moved to a bigger room.