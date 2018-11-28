Manitoba Crown corporations cut more management jobs than the government ordered

Manitoba's Crown agencies have cut even more management jobs than the 15 per cent of positions they were ordered to eliminate.

The province said Wednesday that Manitoba Hydro, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation and Manitoba Public Insurance combined to eliminate 130 jobs over a two-year period, which is a 23 per cent reduction in the number of management positions.

The government ordered the cost-cutting measure in 2016 to improve the province's finances.

Job cuts permanent

The province enlisted MNP to audit the Crown corporations and ensure the job reductions are permanent and the roles are not being filled by contractors or held as vacant positions.

MNP, an accountant, tax and business consulting firm, found that eliminating the jobs saved $3.8 million in salaries.

The Crown agencies carried 553 management executives as of May 1, 2016, but that number dropped to 423 positions two years later.

While 149 positions were actually eliminated, the agencies added 19 new management jobs during that time frame.