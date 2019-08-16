Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Cross Lake fire that left 93-year-old dead

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Cross Lake, Man., earlier this month.

Cross Lake RCMP visited the home at about 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 9 after noticing smoke billowing from the home.

Heavy smoke prevented Mounties from being able to get in through the front door. They broke windows to get inside and found a woman on the floor of the home, RCMP said.

Mounties pulled her out of the burning home and she was taken to hospital where she died.

The resulting investigation led RCMP to determine the blaze was set intentionally.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested and detained and appeared in Thompson provincial court on Monday, RCMP said.

Cross Lake is about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

