Woman, 93, dies after fire in northern Manitoba community

A 93-year-old woman is dead after a house fire in Cross Lake, Man., early Friday morning.

The woman was found after Cross Lake RCMP officers noticed smoke coming from a residence at about 3:30 a.m.

They tried to get inside, but couldn't get through the front door due to heavy smoke, and had to break multiple windows in order to gain entry. Once they could see inside, they noticed a woman on the floor.

She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner along with the RCMP are now investigating the fire.

Cross Lake is 541 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: