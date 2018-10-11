Man tried to abduct girl after luring her with chocolate bar: Cross Lake RCMP

Police released this sketch of a man suspcted of trying to abduct a nine-year-old girl in Cross Lake, Man., on Sept. 12. (Submitted by RCMP)

Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of trying to abduct a nine-year-old girl as she was walking home from a playground in Cross Lake, Man., last month.

The girl was heading home from the playground in the Natamik area of Cross Lake, about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg, around 8 p.m. on Sept. 12, when she saw a older black pickup truck parked on the street, RCMP said in a media release Thursday.

As she walked by the truck, a man sitting in the driver's seat knocked on the window and offered her a chocolate bar. He then grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the truck, but she got away and ran to a nearby family member's house.

The suspect is described as being in his 50s, with wrinkled skin, a large nose, dark eyes, and shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black sweater with no hood, jeans and shoes that were orange on the bottom. He also had white discoloration on his hands and fingers.

Anyone with information can call Cross lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.