Manitoba ambulance service in limbo after on-duty paramedic caught driving under the influence

The operators of a private ambulance service in northern Manitoba are trying to get their service running again after a paramedic was caught driving under the influence earlier this year.

Michelle Memorial Ambulance Service covers Pimicikamak, a First Nation about 125 km south of Thompson, Man., and 529 km north of Winnipeg. The service was shut down by the province on Jan. 15 after the incident was reported on Jan. 7.

"The incident in question involves an on-duty paramedic driving an ambulance with a suspended drivers licence and consuming alcohol while operating the unit," the province wrote in a letter to staff at Michelle Memorial earlier this year.

But the new coordinator for the service says it has cleaned up its act and wants to get back on the road, something he says is proving easier said than done.

Ron Hayes, who took over as coordinator for the service after it was shut down, says the employee in question also no longer works there and was forced off the reserve.

"We've been doing an emergency service to that community for over 20 years," said Hayes. He said the service employs six full-time primary care paramedics.

"We had been very busy, too," he said.

Cross Lake, which neighbours Pimicikamak, has a provincial ambulance, said Hayes, but only operates with on-call staff. He said Michelle Memorial's suspension has left a community of around 8,000 people with one on-call ambulance.

The next closest ambulances are in Wabowden and Norway House, each about an hour's drive away.

"They've been very busy, now they have to cover the whole thing. It's very, very difficult for them," said Hayes.

Services in high demand: paramedic

Randy Crait has been a paramedic in Cross Lake since 2000.

"With so many illnesses here ... there's a lot of people with diabetes, dialysis, cancer and whatnot, you're going to need an ambulance," he said, noting some families may need an ambulance two or three times per week.

Crait said the service has been busy in recent years.

"We need more than one ambulance," said Hayes. "We have had to back each other up."

David Monias, chief of Pimicikamak, said the lack of a local ambulance service has put pressure on his community as a whole.

'If something happens, whether, for instance, an accident or something like that, you need an ambulance and you have to wait around for it. It's a much-needed service," said Monias.

He said the local ambulance service will complement a new local hospital that is being built in his community. Monias expects construction to wrap up in December 2022.

The service has been suspended since January. (Submitted by Ron Hayes)

Hayes said he has been in contact with the Northern Regional Health Authority and the province, but he feels those talks have hit a wall.

"In order to be up and licensed again, you have to have a coordinator, all the staff have to be relicensed, which we did, and all the policies in place except for a contract policy with regional health," he said. "That's where we've been waiting for six months almost now."

A spokesperson for the Northern Regional Health Authority referred CBC News to Shared Health when asked for comment.

A spokesperson for the province said licensing is a provincial matter and not one of Shared Health. The province said it can't speak to the specifics of the situation, but that licences can be withdrawn when there are concerns about the safe delivery of care, quality assurance, licensure of staff, the need for policies and procedures or others.

"In the meantime, emergency medical services continue to be provided to the community by Shared Health, a spokesperson said via email.

Still in limbo

However Hayes worries the shutdown could be permanent if the contract issue isn't solved soon.

"It's so frustrating," he said. "Come on already, it's an ambulance service, not a hot dog stand."

Hayes said he will keep pressing for a new contract and says while a draft contract is being drafted, he's not convinced just yet.

"They've told me so many things so many times ... it's just painfully slow," he said. "I want to trust them. But I don't know."