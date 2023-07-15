Cross-Canada train journey honours historic Mennonite migration, fulfils dying wish

A cross-Canada train excursion is marking the centenary of a migration that saw some 21,000 Mennonites from the Soviet Union emigrate to Canada — but is also striving to address reconciliation while fulfilling a deathbed promise.

"It was my father's dying wish that I do this [centenary], and it was the last thing he asked me to do before he went into a coma. That was nine years ago," said Ingrid Moehlmann, one of the founders and organizers behind the Russlaender 100 tour.

The mass migration took place between 1923 and 1930, as thousands of Mennonites left a homeland devastated by the 1917 revolution, famine and epidemic. The migrants became known as the Russlaender ("the Russians" in German).

Moehlmann says her father's interest in the migration stemmed from family history.

"His grandfather, David Toews, was a very leading figure in the migration story, on the Canadian side," she said.

A June 23, 1924, photo shows the train station at Lichtenau, in the Molotschna Colony — a Russian Mennonite settlement in what is now part of Ukraine. (Mennonite Archival Information Database)

Toews convinced then prime minister William Lyon Mackenzie King to rescind a law that banned Mennonites from coming to Canada. He then persuaded the Canadian Pacific Railway to advance $2 million in credit to cover the travel expenses for the new arrivals, who worked to pay it off after settling in their new communities.

"Both of those events took immense planning and immense courage and also immense insanity, I think sometimes," said Moehlmann, who works as a language consultant for the River East Transcona School Division in Winnipeg.

"But he did actually succeed in getting all of these people in … [including] my grandparents on my mother's side."

The CPR debt became a multigenerational burden for some families. Toews, who signed the loan, shouldered the biggest load of the debt, which was finally paid off six months before his death in 1947, Moehlmann said.

While her father requested something to mark the migration anniversary, it wasn't until 2015 — the year after he died — that the idea of a train journey came to Moehlmann in a dream, "as things often do when I am working on a problem," she said. "A subconscious self working overtime."

Train tour 'sensationally successful'

Moehlmann gathered other members of the Mennonite community in her living room to convince them of her idea and start planning.

An executive committee was created with Moehlmann, Henry Paetkau from the Mennonite Church of Canada in Ontario, Aileen Friesen of the Centre for Transnational Mennonite Studies at the University of Winnipeg, and Richard Thiessen of the Mennonite Heritage Museum in Abbotsford, B.C.

They then created a national committee through the aegis of the Mennonite Historical Society of Canada.

Ingrid Moehlmann, centre, with uncles and aunts on a pause during the 'Russlaender 100 Tour' train trip. From left: Maria Schroeder, Walter Schroeder, Moehlmann, Erika Pauls Schroeder and Henry Schroeder. (Submitted by Ingrid Moehlmann)

The Memories of Migration: Russlaender 100 Tour, as it's formally called, began earlier this month in Quebec, which was the landing port for many of the migrants. It's scheduled to reach its end point, in Abbotsford, B.C., on July 23.

"It's just been sensationally successful," Moehlmann said. "We're bringing together Mennonites across the country, and every time the train pulls in, there's a bunch of local festivities. We've had unbelievable experiences."

There are three legs in the three-week journey — Quebec City to Kitchener, Ont.; Toronto to Saskatoon; and Saskatoon to Abbotsford. Some of the 60 passengers are riding the entire way, with others joining for a single leg.

Events are also taking place on the trains, such as songs, readings and historical lectures.

Andrew Klassen Brown, an archivist with Mennonite Central Committee Canada in Winnipeg, took part in the first leg and said he was deeply moved.

Author Andrew Unger speaks on the train from Toronto to Winnipeg. (Submitted by Ingrid Moehlmann)

Mennonite history is part of his day-to-day work, "but getting to hear the stories of some of these peoples' families or, in some cases, their own personal immigration stories and what they had to go through, was quite an emotional experience," he said.

"I've read similar stories before, but getting to hear them first-hand is something I will take with me."

The tour arrived Thursday in Winnipeg, with a traditional Mennonite songfest set for Saturday night at the Centennial Concert Hall. Events are also planned for the University of Winnipeg and the Mennonite Heritage Village in Steinbach.

Celebration and sorrow

The centenary is a celebration in many ways, but it is also a chance to mourn, Moehlmann said.

"It was a really big decision for [the migrants] to decide to uproot and leave everything. For the rest of their lives, and I think down the generations, there's an immense sense of loss," Moehlmann said.

Mennonites in Waterloo County in Ontario welcome Mennonite immigrants from Russia at a church in July 1924. (Mennonite Archival Image Database)

"Many Mennonites remained in Russia … and for them, life got even worse. They ended up having most of their menfolk deported or killed by [Soviet leader Joseph] Stalin. And they went through the Holodomor."

A Russlaender remembrance fund has been set up by the Mennonite Central Committee, with some money earmarked for Ukraine and refugees who have fled the current war with Russia, which is happening "exactly in the same place as the Mennonites came from," Moehlmann said.

Money is also going to the MCC's Indigenous Neighbours program , which sponsors projects across the country aimed at reconciliation.

"Mennonites, for the first time, are recognizing that though they were displaced people, often unwittingly, they were displacing others," said Moehlmann.

"The Mennonites weren't necessarily cognizant of what was happening but … [it] had a huge impact on the Indigenous peoples."

The tour is being filmed, with Moehlmann hoping it can be turned into a documentary at some point.

The story of the Russlaender "is an immensely complex and interesting story, and it's coloured by race and ethnicity," she said.

"We hope to really touch a lot of people through this project."