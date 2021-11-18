Cross-country ski season gets early start in Manitoba, thanks to recent snowfall

A recent dumping of snow and mild temperatures have created perfect conditions for an early cross-country ski season in Manitoba.

"To have skiable snow this early — that certainly looks like it's going to stick around — is really special," said Karin McSherry, executive director of the Cross Country Ski Association of Manitoba.

Many ski spots across the province, including the Windsor Park Nordic Centre, which is run by the association, have already groomed their trails.

That's a month earlier than normal, McSherry said.

"We're looking forward to a very long and beautiful ski season."

Rentals and lessons back on

Unlike last year, Windsor Park plans to open its clubhouse and offer rentals and classes again by the end of December.

McSherry said the group is already hearing from people who bought skis last year looking for lessons.

"Now they have to figure out how to use them," she said.

McSherry recommends anyone who is new to skiing take even one class to get the technique down.

"I also tell people that everyone falls down," she said. "Anyone can can cross-country ski, but you will fall. So just be prepared for that."

The mild temperatures do more than prevent frozen toes, McSherry said. They make gliding on the snow faster too.

"The weather is mild. The snow is deep enough, but not too deep," she said.

"The conditions right now are really perfect."

One of the best things about the sport is you can do it really anywhere, she said.

"Just strap on your skis, find a piece of parkland or grassy area, maybe a golf course or just down your boulevard," she said. "You can make your own tracks."

If you prefer to hit a trail that has been groomed, the ski association's website has a list of trail locations where skiers can also post trail condition updates.