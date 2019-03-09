Taking 'love for the road to the next level': German woman trekking solo across Canada

Decked out in ski goggles and snow pants, Melanie Vogel walks alone down a highway in Manitoba, as cars and trucks pass by.

Behind her, she's dragging her belongings in a tightly packed sled: some dried pasta, a winter tent and a few items of clothing.

"I'm lucky that some people let me do laundry at their homes," she laughs.

Vogel, who is from Germany, is trekking across Canada, from the east coast to the west, then all the way up to the Arctic.

Vogel started her journey in Cape Spear, N.L., and plans to get all the way to Canada's west coast. She'll then travel to the Arctic. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Unlike many before her, she's not logging thousands of kilometres for any charity or cause.

"I just do it for myself," she says. "I really just wanted to make it about the journey."

She started her journey 21 months ago in Cape Spear, N.L. Now she's in Manitoba, where she arrived in mid-January.

A peak into today's journey as I walked from Selkirk to East St. Paul in good company. I too have an exciting announcement to make. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thegreattrail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thegreattrail</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcgs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hiking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hiking</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mec?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mec</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/adventure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#adventure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/youcandoit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#youcandoit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/womensday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#womensday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Manitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/explorer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#explorer</a> <a href="https://t.co/KBev8CBzhj">pic.twitter.com/KBev8CBzhj</a> —@BetweenSunsets

At first, she had a timeline. Now, she doesn't.

"It will take how long it takes," she said.

Vogel says she wanted to see more of Canada — closer than ever before.

"I want to take my love for the road to the next level. You're really slowing down, and you are really connected in such a beautiful way to this land," she said.

"My friends and family looked at me like I lost it. Lots of questions of, 'Do you know how big Canada is?'"

Vogel said she's been touched by the kindness of all the people she's met along the way — including a group from Thunder Bay, Ont., who helped her rig up her sled with a moving dolly so she could pull it along the highway.

"When I headed out on this journey, I never did expect that so many people would reach out to me, to host me, to support me," she said.

Along the way, she's noticed the differences and similarities of Canadians across the country, and has learned not to believe the stereotypes.

"We have a lot of conversations. It's always been said, 'don't discuss politics or religion,' but these are quite interesting topics. I'm discussing all kinds of topics with people in their provinces, [seeing] their way of living," she said.

"I'm not listening to people's prejudice anymore. I'll make my own opinions along the way."

Melanie Vogel says she lived frugally before heading out on her journey. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

To pay for her trip, Vogel has lived frugally.

"My priority is travelling. I live a very minimal life. I don't spend a lot of money on other things. I don't have a car. I don't have a mortgage on a house."

She said she doesn't feel alone on her solo journey anymore, with people across the country cheering her along.

"I find this quite amazing, because I'm a stranger to every person who meets me. But I feel always that when I'm travelling along, I'm meeting these people as a friend."