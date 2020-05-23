Cross-border parcel pickup service thriving during pandemic

Last year, Vanessa and Mason Peters bought Mike's Parcel, a business in Pembina, N.D., that essentially functions as an American address for Canadian residents looking to ship and store everything from T-shirts to car parts to motorcycles while avoiding international charges.

"We weighed all the possibilities, and in jest, we said the one thing that would be the worst-case scenario would be if the border closed," Vanessa Peters said in an interview.

"At the time, we all just laughed. But here we are."

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.