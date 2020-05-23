Cross-border parcel pickup service thriving during pandemic
Business expected to lay off staff, but demand boomed after international border closed
Last year, Vanessa and Mason Peters bought Mike's Parcel, a business in Pembina, N.D., that essentially functions as an American address for Canadian residents looking to ship and store everything from T-shirts to car parts to motorcycles while avoiding international charges.
"We weighed all the possibilities, and in jest, we said the one thing that would be the worst-case scenario would be if the border closed," Vanessa Peters said in an interview.
"At the time, we all just laughed. But here we are."
