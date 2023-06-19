Teen, 17, in critical condition after assault while trying to stop fight in downtown Winnipeg

A 17-year-old teen was leaving a concert in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday when he came across a fight and tried to step in to stop it, police say.

Instead, the teen was seriously beaten and left in critical condition before being rushed to hospital, where he is now listed in guarded condition, according to a Monday news release from the police service.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to Fort Street and Graham Avenue by witnesses, some of whom were providing first aid to the injured teen when police arrived.

According to investigators, the teen did not know the people involved in the fight that he tried to stop.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

