'Instant fireball': Neighbours find Jeep crashed into trees in St. Vital, driver critically injured

A mangled vehicle sits wedged between two trees and partially bent around one in a Winnipeg yard after a crash critically injured a person Thursday morning.

Craig Espie, whose yard the Jeep Cherokee crashed in, woke to the noise and "instant fireball" just after 2 a.m.

He dashed out and found the mangled wreck burning beside his house at the corner of Victoria Crescent and Delmar Street in the city's St. Vital area.

The engine was ejected, landing several feet away when the Jeep was halted by the trees. Both front wheels were blown off, the front end of the vehicle sheared away and debris scattered through the yard and across a nearby road.

"The front yard is just demolished," Espie said.

A police investigator stands near the crash scene on Thursday. The mangled wreck is nearly unidentifiable. (Submitted by Craig Espie)

Though it took him only a minute or two to run from his house, another neighbour had already dragged the driver — the only person that was in the vehicle — to the grassy ditch away from the fire-engulfed Jeep.

Espie grabbed a garden hose to try putting out the flames but the fire was so intense, the spray did little to stop it. Fire crews arrived around 2:15 a.m. and the police around 2:30 a..m.

The driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police had no information about the age or sex of the person, but Espie said it was a male.

"If not for the trees, it would have gone past my house and into my neighbour's across the street," said Espie, who didn't even recognize the wreck as a vehicle at first.

He thought someone had piled shopping carts full of debris and set them ablaze.

The engine from the Jeep Cherokee sits several feet away after being ejected when the vehicle came to a sudden halt against trees. (Submitted by Craig Espie)

He began screaming for help from neighbours while his eight-year-old screamed in shock at what was happening, he said.

"It was very traumatic. This is going to be hard to get out of our brains."

Espie has lived in the house for eight years and this was the third time a vehicle has crashed near his house, which is at a curve in Victoria Crescent. The other two times, the vehicles went off the road and down into the ditch, not into his yard.

That stretch of Victoria, on Espie's side, is raised about two metres above his yard. The Jeep would have been travelling at an extremely high rate of speed from St. Vital Road when the driver miscalculated the curve, Espie said.

Police told him the vehicle went airborne off the road and travelled more than 18 metres in the air before slamming into the trees.

Police tape and police vehicles have been blocking Victoria Crescent since the morning as police investigate.

A police spokesperson said they are not sure how long it will stay like that.

