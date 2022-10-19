Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
2 people sent to hospital in critical condition after car hits hydro pole

A serious crash critically hurt two people and could keep a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare closed through the morning rush hour.

Northbound St. Mary's Road is closed at Vivian Avenue and traffic is being diverted

Police evidence markers and crash debris the road around the scene of a serious crash on St. Mary's Road. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

According to police, a car slammed into a hydro pole on St. Mary's Road at Vivian Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Northbound St. Mary's is closed in the area and traffic is being diverted.

Drivers heading through that part of the city are advised to give themselves extra time, or find a different way to get downtown.

