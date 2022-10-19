2 people sent to hospital in critical condition after car hits hydro pole
A serious crash critically hurt two people and could keep a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare closed through the morning rush hour.
Northbound St. Mary's Road is closed at Vivian Avenue and traffic is being diverted
According to police, a car slammed into a hydro pole on St. Mary's Road at Vivian Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Northbound St. Mary's is closed in the area and traffic is being diverted.
Drivers heading through that part of the city are advised to give themselves extra time, or find a different way to get downtown.
