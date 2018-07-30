Local car detailer takes talents from cars in Winnipeg to JFK's Air Force One

He spends his days detailing cars in Winnipeg, and making them shine like new.

But earlier this month, Cris Aquino put his talents to use working on historic planes at Seattle's Museum of Flight — including shining up the original Air Force One, the presidential jet that flew several U.S. presidents and VIPs, including JFK, Richard Nixon, and Henry Kissinger.

Aquino owns Dr. Shine Auto Spa, and has operated the business for four years.

He spent close to a week in Seattle this month as part of a group of detailers from across North America, but mostly the United States, who volunteer each year to fix up and preserve planes at the museum.

This is Aquino's first year working with the group.

At first, Aquino said he was extremely nervous to work on the planes given their value.

Aquino stands in front of the first presidential jet plane known as Air Force One. (Submitted/Cris Aquino )

"Because we're preserving priceless history, so there's overwhelming anxiety that I hope I'm the right person to take care of the planes," he said.

"I was more nervous than excited."

In addition to working on the original Air Force One, Aquino also got to work on the B29 Super Fortress, a bomber jet from the Second World War.

"The caretaker started doing demos on how the guns work and they tell you how many missions the plane did, it was like man, this plane went on that mission and now I'm detailing it. it's just goosebumps," he said.

"I was honoured to preserve that plane and also hearing the story of the pilots who were in it, being part of that, I was speechless."

Ted Huetter, the senior manager of public relations and promotions for the museum, said the volunteers' work makes a huge difference.

The amount of work the group is able to complete within a week is 'astonishing', Huetter said. (Submitted/Cris Aquino)

"Just imagine how much it would cost to try to hire these people. It's way beyond our normal budget for maintenance," he said.

"To do one of them in a week is astonishing. But to even attempt to do, let's say, half a dozen of them, is remarkable."

Aquino says he's hoping to go back again next year, and that his experience shows that even a small business from Manitoba can accomplish big things.