Man pleads guilty to causing death of 10-month-old foster child

A young man admitted in court Monday that he caused the death of a 10-month-old foster child in his care in 2017, after breaking the baby's arm, hitting him, dropping him and causing a head injury.

Waylen Wood, 24, pleaded guilty in the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Monday to criminal negligence causing death.

Reading from an agreed upon statement of facts, Crown prosecutor Bruce Sychuk said the baby was living with Wood and his wife in Winnipeg in September 2017 after being apprehended by Awasis child and family services earlier that month.

At the time of the child's death, he had been living with Wood and his wife for less than three weeks.

The day before he died, the baby had a fever and had to be picked up from daycare early, the court heard.

The next day, the baby was still sick and being fussy, so Wood told his wife he would stay home and take care of him, Sychuk said.

That morning, the baby continued to be fussy while Wood tried to give him bath. While dressing the baby, Wood grabbed the child's arm roughly and twisted it. Wood also hit the baby's head, Sychuk said.

The chief medical officer examined the child and said Wood broke the baby's arm and caused an "extensive" surrounding hemorrhage, Sychuk said.

The baby continued to cry, and Wood dropped the boy on the floor in "complete frustration," the court heard.

The doctor who examined the baby said he had been dropped from more than 1.5 metres up.

Wood then called 911, but when the operator asked if they should send an ambulance, Wood turned it down.

He then called his wife, who went home and immediately noticed the baby's arm was injured, the court was told.

When she asked Wood what happened to the baby, Wood said he had fallen.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Wood admitted he "lost control" and used unnecessary force with the child, Sychuk told the court.

At the time of the baby's death, Wood was 22. He told Judge Richard Saull that he only had a Grade 8 education, and no previous criminal record.

He's now living in a northern Manitoba First Nation, where's he's from, as per his bail conditions.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 6.

Manitoba's Child and Family Services Act prohibits identifying any child in care.