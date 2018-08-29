Cash from crime pays for new gear for Brandon Police Service

The Brandon Police Service is getting some new gear thanks to cash from convicted criminals.

The province announced Wednesday it is spending more than $109,00 from the criminal property forfeiture fund to outfit front-line officers in Brandon with new tools and tactical equipment.

More than $76,500 will be used to buy ballistic vests and helmets for the service's tactical unit as well as tourniquets for officers to provide immediate first aid to themselves and others.

The remaining $32,500 will be used to buy other specialized equipment, including holsters with lights, portable lights, surveillance equipment and a generator.

"Police officers in Brandon and throughout Manitoba put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen in a news release.

"It's important for officers to have the necessary gear to ensure they are as protected as possible. We are proud to make this important investment in officer safety."

Under the Criminal Property Forfeiture Act, money or assets obtained through criminal activity can be seized and deposited into a provincial fund.

The province says more than $1.4 million will be distributed to police agencies in Manitoba this year.

Since 2009, more than $19 million has been seized by the province through criminal property forfeitures.

