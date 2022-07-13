Violent crimes like assaults, threats and abductions are on the rise in Winnipeg, and the homicide rate is outpacing the five-year average, according to a new report from the police service.

Gun-related calls for service increased by 15 per cent year-over-year between 2020 and 2021, and 27 per cent over the past five years.

But all other broad crime categories — property crimes, drug crimes, traffic crimes and other crimes — have decreased year-over-year between 2020 and 2021, according to the Winnipeg Police Service annual statistical report, released Wednesday.

Despite that, police Chief Danny Smyth said he tends to focus on the violent crime category.

"I think that's important. That's the stuff that shakes up the community," he told host Marcy Markusa in a Wednesday morning interview with CBC's Information Radio.

"I've been doing this job for over 30 years and so I've seen the cycles go up and down, and right now we seem to be trending up."

All broad categories of crime, save violent ones, dropped in Winnipeg between 2020 and 2021, as well as over the past five years. (Winnipeg Police Service 2021 annual statistical report)

The report says property crime, though, changed "significantly," with fewer reports of shoplifting, particularly in liquor stores. That comes after Manitoba Liquor Marts installed anti-theft measures following a spike in thefts in 2019.

However, there was a marked and sustained increase in theft of vehicle accessories, most notably catalytic converters.

Hate crimes spiked by 46.2 per cent in 2021 over 2020, with 38 incidents.

Black people were the greatest target in terms of ethnicity, with eight reported incidents, while Jewish people were most targeted in terms of religion, also with eight incidents reported, according to the police statistics.

There was a slight increase in youth-involved crime involving violence in 2021 over the previous year, driven by a 69.2 per cent surge in aggravated assaults. Robberies, though, were down 37.2 per cent and sexual assaults dropped by 21.6 per cent.

Property crimes involving youth also dropped, with break-ins, car thefts and shoplifting all down between 24 and 67 per cent, according to the report. The only increase was in arson, which went up by 40 per cent over 2020.

Overall, the youth crime trend has decreased in the past five years, from 2,312 incidents in 2016 to 1,101 in 2021.

Not an easy fix: WPS

Despite the improvement, the statistics say Winnipeg has the highest numbers of violent crimes in large cities across the Prairies.

Winnipeg's violent crime severity index — calculated based on volume of crime and the degree of seriousness — is 173.3, up five per cent.

Comparatively, Calgary's is 78.3, Edmonton's is 127.4, Saskatoon's is 137.5, Regina's is 135.7. All of those have decreased from the prior year.

Addressing the issues is not an easy fix, said Bonnie Emerson, the superintendent of community engagement for the Winnipeg Police Service.

Social conditions associated to addictions, mental health, and homelessness were exacerbated during the pandemic.

"We know that there's contributing factors and that this is a complex problem. The challenge is, people want one simple answer," she told Information Radio. "Not everything needs to be, nor can it be, driven by the police."

Some things require a strategic change and time to form specialized units, like the service's anti-gang and gun strategy, or co-operative efforts with other community agencies, Smyth said.

"But a lot of them were interrupted during the pandemic so we're trying to re-establish that," he said.

In other cases, things can be done quickly, he added.

"The Forks was a good example of that," he said, referring to the response to a recent series of crimes at the Winnipeg historic site.

"We established some additional presence down there with foot patrols on the weekend to try to address that," Smyth said.

"We've adapted our response to meet some of the more urgent things that are occurring. We've been through cycles like this before, and we'll get through this one as well."