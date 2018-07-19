2 charged after violent crime spree in Winnipeg

A man and woman are charged in a month-long crime spree in Winnipeg that saw vehicles stolen, liquor stores robbed, a pedestrian hit by a speeding car, and two seniors assaulted in an armed home invasion.

The incidents allegedly started June 1 and ended July 8, the day of the home invasion.

At some point early that evening, a 62-year-old woman was confronted by a man pointing a gun when she went outside her home — just southwest of the city limits on Wyper Road — to see why her dogs were barking.

She tried to run but was grabbed and beaten, police said, noting she was later sent to hospital in stable condition.

A second intruder armed with a knife went into the house and beat a 63-year-old man who was inside. When the woman went back inside, she was also assaulted by that intruder, police said.

The man with the gun then went in and further attacked the 63-year-old before the intruders stole the couple's vehicle. Police said a woman was also with the intruders but was not involved in the assaults.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle, found abandoned in a field.

Sawed-off rifle and ammo

At some point, the trio obtained another car and raced into the city, police said.

Around 7:20 p.m. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members reported a speeding vehicle that nearly hit them while responding to a call with their emergency equipment activated in the area of Kenaston Boulevard and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

That same speeding vehicle hit a 31-year-old man just before 7:30 p.m. at Cambridge Street and Academy Road, police said, noting the man suffered serious lower body injuries and was treated in hospital.

The car also struck several fences in the area before officers spotted it near Simcoe Street and Wellington Avenue. They attempted to stop it but the driver sped away and lost control in the area of Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street.

The three people from the car ran away but two — a 27-year-old man and 22-year-old woman — were caught.

Officers then searched the vehicle and seized a sawed-off rifle and ammunition magazine from inside.

Liquor, vehicle thefts

Police say the 27-year-old man is also responsible for several thefts from Manitoba Liquor and Lottery Commission stores throughout Winnipeg, during which $4,000 worth of liquor products were stolen between June 1 and July 8.

The man was also involved in the June 11 theft of a car from the 300 block of Dumoulin Street, then allegedly stole gas after fuelling up on June 17.

The vehicle was recovered June 22, abandoned in a Canadian Pacific rail yard.

Police say the man also stole a pickup truck on Hargrave Street on June 25. That vehicle has not been recovered.

The man has been charged with, break and enter, robbery, theft, assault, possession of stolen property, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving while disqualified, leading police on a chase, and numerous firearms-related offences.

The woman is charged with break and enter, robbery, possession of stolen property, failure to comply with court orders and numerous firearms-related offences.

Another man is still wanted by police, who are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators in the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).