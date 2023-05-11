Content
Manitoba

Forensics officers investigate crime scene in Winnipeg's North End

Police tape, evidence tags and blood mark a scene being investigated by police forensics officers in Winnipeg's North End on Thursday morning.

Section of Main Street blocked to traffic near Stella Avenue

CBC News
A black and white truck, with the words "police" and "forensics" is parked next to police tape.
The police forensics van is at the scene of an investigation on Main Street and Stella Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The scene extends from Main Street in front of the Mount Carmel Clinic and along Stella Avenue.

There is no information from police on what happened, other than someone was found with significant injuries.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a police spokesperson.

Police cruisers and a forensics van are blocking a section of Main, forcing two southbound lanes to be closed.

CBC News will update the story when more information is available.

Three men in black uniforms walk among evidence tags and police tape.
Officers examine a crime scene at Main Street and Stella Avenue in Winnipeg on Thursday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

