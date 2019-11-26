RCMP gets funding boost to expand crime teams in rural Manitoba

The Manitoba government is spending an extra $1.9 million annually to expand the RCMP crime reduction and enforcement teams with the goal of improving public safety in rural communities.

"Our government is taking action in response to concerns from rural Manitobans who no longer feel safe in their homes and communities," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced Tuesday.

"This important investment will support more officers across the province, complementing many other initiatives already underway that focus on public safety and crime reduction."

Crime reduction teams focus on serious, prolific offenders and drug dealers.

The RCMP's current four-member team in the north will receive funding to expand to six officers while funding also will be used to create two new teams in the RCMP's eastern and western districts, with five officers to be recruited for each location.

Funding also will allow another four officers to be added to the D Division enforcement team, a centralized unit that targets criminal organizations and street gangs that traffic drugs and guns throughout the province.

Two new positions for crime analysts — those who identify criminal trends and hot spots — also will be established, Cullen said

Timely and relevant analysis of crime data is essential to support front-line policing in the province, he said.

The RCMP serve about 580 Manitoba communities and are responsible for policing more than 90 per cent of the land in the province, covering more than 465,000 square kilometres.

The force currently has nearly 1,000 police officers and nearly 500 civilian employees.