Crews battling major fire at Winnipeg lumber yard Sunday morning

A fire at a lumber yard is causing the skies in downtown Winnipeg to be filled with dark smoke Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of the blaze at around 1:36 a.m. Sunday morning, a news release said. A second alarm was called, which meant more crews responded to the scene at Logan Avenue.

Logan Avenue and Alexander Avenue between Arlington Street and McPhillips Street are closed, the release said.

"Gigantic fire, insane amount of smoke," said Bryce Chan, who lives close to the blaze. "

Fire crews work to put out the blaze. (Erin Brohman/CBC )

Six homes on Alexander Avenue have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution and residents are temporarily taking shelter in Winnipeg Transit buses.

Crews are expected to remain on scene to fight the Logan Avenue fire throughout the day, the release said.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but was assessed on scene and didn't need to be taken to hospital, the release said.

A view from the distance of smoke filling the sky Sunday morning (Erin Brohman/CBC)

"This is a lot of smoke, smoke damage in the entire area," said Steven Bruce, who is an associate of a business in the area that works on cars. Bruce was worried Sunday morning about how the smoke may impact cars at the garage.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> Fire Paramedic Service is responding to a major industrial fire in the 900 block of Logan Avenue. Logan Avenue and Alexander Avenue between McPhillips Street and Arlington Street are closed. Crews will be on scene well into the day. Please avoid the area. —@cityofwinnipeg

The City of Winnipeg also said in a tweet Sunday morning that people are being asked to avoid the area. They're also encouraging residents who live near the fire to close any windows and doors to protect the air quality in their homes.