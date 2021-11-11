Skip to Main Content
50 years later, a Cree poet grieves for murdered teen Helen Betty Osborne, others targeted by hate

Cree and Metis poet Marilyn Dumont's poem, simply called Helen Betty Osborne, honours and mourns the shy, soft-spoken teenager and others like her who have been targeted by hate.

Marilyn Dumont felt the ugly pain of the racism that fuelled Osborne's murder in 1971

Marilyn Dumont never knew Helen Betty Osborne. 

But when Osborne, a 19-year-old Cree woman, was murdered in The Pas, Man., in November 1971, Marilyn Dumont — a young Cree woman in rural Alberta — felt the ugly pain of the racism that fuelled the teen's death.

Years later, Dumont went on to become an acclaimed poet and educator.

Her poem, simply called Helen Betty Osborne, honours and mourns the shy, soft-spoken teenager and others like her who have been targeted by hate.

Marilyn Dumont

Marilyn Dumont is a Cree/Métis poet and educator with the University of Alberta's faculty of arts.

